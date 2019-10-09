Senior vacancies in Treasury a problem, admits David Masondo

Masondo was frank about the setbacks suffered by the department, including irregular expenditure of R588m, as well as wasteful expenditure.

Business Day has previously reported that half of the most senior posts at the Treasury have been filled by officials only in an acting capacity, with some of the officials having been acting for as long as two years.

The department recently lost one of its veterans in deputy director-general for asset and liability management Anthony Julies. His departure brought the number of acting appointments at deputy director-general (DDG) level - who head up the Treasury’s 10 divisions - to five.

A Treasury official clarified on Wednesday that in fact six DDGs were in acting roles.

The high number of vacancies is viewed as extremely serious by a number of economists and analysts, particularly at a time when the government’s financial position has deteriorated significantly due to poor economic growth, lower-than-expected revenue and additional bailouts for parastatals.

According to the Treasury, the initial process of filling vacant deputy director-general positions was interrupted by the departure of former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene. It was also affected by the reorganisation of national government announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Masondo said on Wednesday that the responsibility for appointing senior officials lay with the ministry, which had experienced a high staff turnover in the recent past. This had affected the speed at which the appointments could be made. He made a commitment to finalise the appointment of senior officials as soon as possible.

Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane told MPs that the department could not continue with the situation as it was, adding that he had been in contact with the cabinet secretariat to request a special dispensation to allow the senior positions to be filled.

What is now required is for finance minister Tito Mboweni to write to public service and administration minister Senzo Mchunu to request approval for this. Mogajane noted that interviews for most of the senior positions had already taken place and recommendations made; it was now just a question of making the appointments.

Mogajane assured that the acting deputy directors-general were committed individuals who were not constrained by working in an acting capacity. They were taking full responsibility for their work. He also raised the problem of skills retention when faced with competition by the high-paying private sector for skilled personnel.