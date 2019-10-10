Gordhan slams 'malicious', 'nonsensical' comments from Survé

Pravin Gordhan has slammed businessman Iqbal Survé for accusing the public enterprises minister of being behind a raid at his Sekunjalo Investment Holdings offices in Cape Town.

During a raid by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority on Wednesday, Survé - also the owner of Independent Media - claimed that the raid was a "political case".

In a video posted on Independent's Business Report website, Survé said: "It's Pravin Gordhan behind this."

He accused the FSCA of obtaining a court order from a judge associated with the Democratic Alliance and Gordhan.

"You went to a judge who is a friend of the DA and Pravin Gordhan. This is purely a fishing expedition on your part," he said, speaking to an official from FSCA.

The authority said the operation was part of an investigation into allegations of "prohibited trading practices (market manipulation)", which could be a contravention of the Financial Markets Act.