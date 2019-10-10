Politics

Gordhan slams 'malicious', 'nonsensical' comments from Survé

10 October 2019 - 20:57 By Matthew Savides
Pravin Gordhan. File photo.
Pravin Gordhan. File photo.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Pravin Gordhan has slammed businessman Iqbal Survé for accusing the public enterprises minister of being behind a raid at his Sekunjalo Investment Holdings offices in Cape Town.

During a raid by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority on Wednesday, Survé - also the owner of Independent Media - claimed that the raid was a "political case".

In a video posted on Independent's Business Report website, Survé said: "It's Pravin Gordhan behind this."

He accused the FSCA of obtaining a court order from a judge associated with the Democratic Alliance and Gordhan.

"You went to a judge who is a friend of the DA and Pravin Gordhan. This is purely a fishing expedition on your part," he said, speaking to an official from FSCA.

The authority said the operation was part of an investigation into allegations of "prohibited trading practices (market manipulation)", which could be a contravention of the Financial Markets Act.

'It's Pravin Gordhan behind this,' says Iqbal Survé after his office is raided

Survé described the raid as "an orchestrated campaign" and a "fishing expedition" to prevent his company from publishing stories that would expose ...
News
1 day ago

In a statement through his lawyers, Gordhan slammed Survé's claims as "malicious, yet nonsensical".

The statement continued that Survé "has launched unsubstantiated attacks on our client without any evidence or facts".

"He also attacked the judiciary. The chief justice has invited those who make these kinds of allegations against judges to come forward with evidence to prove any impropriety on the part of judicial officers. Mr Surve is invited to produce proof of allegations he has made about the two judges, including that one refused to grant the FSCA a warrant and that another judge who granted the warrant did so because he has a relationship with our client [Gordhan]," the lawyer's letter said.

It also claimed that Survé was "deflecting attention" from allegations being made at the Mpati commission into the Public Investment Corporation.

"The focus of our client will steadfastly remain to stabilise the key institutions of the state that have been severely damaged by state capture and corruption. These are state-owned companies that provide electricity to our people and businesses, rail and port facilities to commercial traders and key economic infrastructure to our country. Our client [Gordhan] will not be distracted from this important mandate, notwithstanding the 'fightback' campaign," the statement concluded.

MORE

EFF welcomes court ruling against Pravin Gordhan on Sars intelligence report

The EFF has welcomed a decision by the Equality Court to dismiss a bid by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan's to have a report by the ...
Politics
1 week ago

'We insist on our right to fairness': Tom Moyane's fresh bid to cross-examine Pravin Gordhan

It was round two for embattled former revenue service boss Tom Moyane's application to cross-examine public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan at ...
Politics
1 week ago

Iqbal Surve says the ANC asked for his donation - and hasn’t returned the cash yet

Sekunjalo, the company owned by controversial businessman Iqbal Survé, on Tuesday said it had not yet received back the cash it donated to the ANC.
Politics
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa on GBV, Eskom and xenophobia at NCOP
Hawks raid the properties of former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede
X