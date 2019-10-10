I pushed for BRICS bank which is why I was pushed out, Zuma says at Mugabe memorial

Former president Jacob Zuma says he was removed before the end of his term because he suggested the creation of a BRICS bank, a move he believed would change the lives of poor black people.

Addressing ANC supporters at a memorial for the late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, Zuma credited himself as being the one behind the creation of the bank after South Africa joined the BRIC countries of Brazil, Russia, India and China.

During his address, Zuma said his motivation for joining BRIC was because western countries were never friends of the ruling ANC during the liberation struggle.

He then criticised those countries for approaching the ANC only after liberation, with ideas on the economy, including suggestions of dealing with the International Monetary Fund.

“At BRICS, I told them, we are poor ... and suggested [the BRICS bank]. They [western countries] got the information about who came up with the idea ... that’s why they said, ‘Remove this man’,” said Zuma.