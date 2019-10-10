IN QUOTES | Eskom, jobs & tourism: Ramaphosa speaks at economic advisory council

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday chaired the first meeting of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council at Tuynhuys, Cape Town.

He highlighted the government's economic priorities which include tourism, migration and joblessness. Here's his address in five quotes:

Ailing economy

“Our country has made great strides in improving the lives of South Africans since 1994. However, our economy does not perform at the same level as other upper middle-income countries. This is due to the uneven distribution of income and wealth in our economy, inherited from our difficult past.”

Joblessness

“Unemployment remains stubbornly high. On the narrow definition, the unemployment rate stood at 29% in the second quarter of this year.”

Migration

“Our work towards an effective visa regime and high skill immigration is under way. For example, the minister of Home Affairs has abolished the requirement that children entering SA should present unabridged birth certificates.”

Tourism

“Visa waivers have been extended to visitors from several countries, requirements have been simplified for countries such as China and India and an e-visa system will be piloted next month.”

Fixing Eskom

“The paper detailing our approach towards Eskom will be tabled at cabinet shortly. This is a very important exercise because it consolidates all the work by Eskom's board and management, government departments and the various task teams advising government to turn around our electricity entity and to reform energy markets.”