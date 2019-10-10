Politics

WATCH | 'The honourable member is hallucinating' - Ramaphosa responds to DA MP

10 October 2019 - 18:42 By timeslive

"The honourable member is hallucinating." 

That was the response of President Cyril Ramaphosa when told he was the leader of the state capture project during his address to the National Council of Provinces on Thursday. 

DA MP Dennis Ryder accused Ramaphosa of being "complicit" in state capture at Eskom.

"So I was the leader of the state capture project, very nice," said Ramaphosa, after laughing at Ryder's accusation.

During his address, Ramaphosa addressed issues regarding Eskom, recent outbreaks of xenophobia and gender-based violence, among other matters. 

