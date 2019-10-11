Mashaba dismisses racism claims made by IRR's Hermann Pretorius
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has dismissed claims that he initiated a “race-based attack” against DA Councillor Tim Trulock for his alleged views on the EFF and black people.
This after a widely circulating WhatsApp message posted by the Institute of Race Relations' (IRR) Hermann Pretorius of Mashaba complaining about Trulock's alleged dislike for black people has been doing the rounds.
In the message, Mashaba wrote: “Please allow me to caution people like Tim Trullock (sic) to stop his open hatred for black people because it will continue making it difficult for us as a party to attract them to our party, especially the poor ones. His own comments and behaviour, as far as I am concerned, are directly contributing to this lack of trust by the black voters. I am tired of such comments he just made immediately after our teams worked so hard to retain the 3 the Wards, under extreme difficult circumstances.
“His hatred is not just EFF, but black people in general, hence he once made [a] statement in Caucus that our party should focus our efforts on tax-paying residents. Tim, please note that our people living and not paying taxes are a results of many years of oppression prior 1994, worsened by ANC failure after 1994.”
Mashaba dismissed the furore around the leaked message, saying it "demonstrated his hatred for racists".
Herman, please circulate this as widely as possible to demonstrate my hatred for Racists, and your preparedness to protect them. What do you expect me to call you? You don’t just Hate & Fear EFF, but rather fear DA advancing the poor, especially Blacks. That is your problem. https://t.co/KVWYizu0Ua— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) October 9, 2019
He also urged Pretorius to post another message he sent to the caucus, which apparently added more context to the situation.
Please don’t be selective, circulate my other communication immediately after this one. Demonstrate your full and honest commitment to fight for your course. I shall await with great anticipation https://t.co/HUhXtGE2td— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) October 9, 2019
Hermann How much longer do I have to wait before you release my other caucus communication as requested more than 4 hours ago?— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) October 9, 2019
You & the IRR are obviously part of our Caucus Whatsup Group. I am not going to let you be selective. Be open as you claim. https://t.co/4KpM9udySA