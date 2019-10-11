Parliament summons Ipid to account over claims of investigation cover-ups

Parliament is set to haul in the police watchdog over claims that it was manipulating statistics and covering up wrongdoing by cops.

Parliament's portfolio committee on police said in a statement on Thursday that it had resolved to ask the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for a comprehensive briefing on reports of "systemic" statistical manipulation and cover-ups of police criminality by the directorate.

The briefing will take place on October 23.