Parliament worried about increase in school stabbings

Parliament on Friday said it was concerned over the increase in stabbing incidents in schools across the country.

"These stabbing incidents are becoming alarmingly frequent and we cannot ignore what is playing out in front of us. While we expect the SAPS to thoroughly investigate these incidents, we call on families and communities to address these issues at home and to create spaces where learners are educated on alternative ways of addressing their anger instead of resorting to violence," said Mamagase Nchabeleng, chair of the select committee on education and technology, sports and arts and culture.

Last weekend, a grade 6 pupil from Bloemfontein was stabbed to death during an argument with a 21-year-old. On Monday, a 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death with a pair of scissors at a school in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg.

In another incident, on Tuesday, a 15-year-old girl was injured when she was stabbed during an argument with a fellow pupil at a high school in Durban.

"We cannot ignore the influence of gangsterism and the fact that many incidents are also often gang-related," said Nchabeleng.

He called on various role players, including teachers and parents, to identify at an early stage the infiltration of gangsterism in schools.