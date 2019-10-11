Sputla Ramokgopa makes way for female economics MEC to meet ANC quota

In order to meet the ANC's quota of female appointees, Gauteng premier David Makhura has redeployed Sputla Ramokgopa.

The former Tshwane mayor was named as the province's economic development MEC in Makhura's cabinet earlier this year.

On Friday, Makhura announced: "In keeping with the ANC’s commitment to ensure that women are well represented in executive structures, I have appointed Ms Morakane Mosupyoe as the new MEC for Gauteng's department of economic development. She will continue with our vision of growing the economy of our province.

"I wish Dr Ramokgopa well in his new role, which will be announced soon."

In May, the ANC Women's League in Gauteng expressed concern that Makhura had disobeyed the ANC national executive committee (NEC) instruction to ensure his provincial executive comprised six women and four men, by naming a 50/50 male-female executive.