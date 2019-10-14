Politics

WATCH | Explainer: Julius Malema's links to VBS 'slush fund'

14 October 2019 - 18:12 By Zama Luthuli

A "fraudulent" application for a home loan with VBS Mutual Bank has put EFF leader Julius Malema in the spotlight. 

Records obtained during an investigation by the Sunday Times show that a company called Santaclara Trading received millions of rand from Malema's lawyer Ian Levitt, as well as other companies that have done work with the Limpopo government.

It is uncertain whether the "slush fund" allegedly benefits Malema alone or the EFF itself. Malema has denied any "relationship with Santaclara", but has confirmed having a relationship with the director, who is his cousin.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, through his company Grand Azania, also allegedly received R1.1m from VBS. Furthermore he allegedly received R3.3m from a company belonging to his brother, Brian Shivambu - a company which has been linked to VBS.

READ MORE:

Julius Malema's 'slush fund' exposed

A "fraudulent" application for a home loan with VBS Mutual Bank has cast light on what appears to be a slush fund to channel money to the EFF or its ...
News
1 day ago

Floyd Shivambu's Range Rover Sport bought with R680k top-up from VBS Mutual Bank - report

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has conceded that money from VBS Mutual Bank partially financed his Range Rover Sport but says the money is clean.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Explainer: Julius Malema's links to VBS 'slush fund' Politics
  2. South Africans are spending R70m a year to house MPs in Cape Town Politics
  3. ANC bails out troubled child ANCYL over debts 'in the region of millions' Politics
  4. In quotes | 'MaNtuli' Zuma's 'five years of hell' since poisoning allegation Politics
  5. Cyril Ramaphosa open to outside investment in ailing state-owned SAA Business

Latest Videos

Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
X