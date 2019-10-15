Ace Magashule dividing students for his presidential ambitions, ANC told

The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) wants the ANC to reprimand its secretary-general Ace Magashule over his alleged participation in the student body’s divisions.

In a statement released on Tuesday, a grouping led by Cosas president Thabang Mokoena slammed Magashule for dividing students.

This comes after Cosas held two parallel conferences last month, where they elected parallel structures.

One conference, held in the North West, elected Mokoena as its president. The other, held in Pretoria, elected Itumeleng Ntsube, a young ANC member of the National Council of Provinces from the Free State, who is also an alleged Magashule ally.