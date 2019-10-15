DA in the bog after high court awards damages for toilet interview

The East London high court on Tuesday ordered the DA to pay damages to a former member who sued the party for R10m over an interview in a toilet in 2016.

The party will also pay her legal costs after losing the defamation case, which has dragged on for three years.

Ntombenhle Rulumeni took the party to court in 2016 after she was interviewed for a council position inside the toilets of the East London Golf Course on February 6 2016.