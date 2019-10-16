A tale of two Zumas: jovial in court, ‘victim’ before backers

Former president Jacob Zuma cut a jovial figure inside the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday, where he heard he would only need to be in the dock again in 2020.

As he walked out of Court A in KwaZulu-Natal’s highest court, Zuma shared lighthearted moments with photographers snapping pictures of him. At one point he mimicked the clicking sounds from their cameras’ shutters as he stood in the dock.

“I am not sure how much you have earned with my photos,” he said, followed by his trademark laugh.

But a few minutes later, his mood changed.