Give money to state capture investigators not SOEs, says parliament

"We have to recognise that institutions have been weakened, that these cases, the key ones for various reasons were deliberately not given the attention beyond a couple of months back, there was no will to deal with these cases efficiently,” Batohi told MPs.

Added to that, there were capacity issues at the authority, where there were more than 700 vacant prosecutor posts and where there had been a freeze on recruitment since 2015. This was to reduce the compensation budget.

"There have been resource issues, skills issues, corruption issues and a lack of will in certain instances to deal with these cases effectively. Many of the big ones just fell through the cracks and with all those factors, you can see why the figures look like they do," she said.

But with her team, she was working on initiatives to unlock the logjams, although institutional problems like corruption, sometimes overt, continued.

MPs sympathised with both the authority and the SIU, whose hard investigative work goes to waste if suspects are not prosecuted.

The NPA gets a budget of about R3.9bn a year while the SIU gets less than R500m.

"We give institutions which are critical for the recovery of our country, both economically and for soul healing, less than we give to the SABC. It's appalling," said DA MP Alf Lees.

Lees registered his sympathy for the leadership of the two institutions, saying he did not believe the poor record of the work performed was simply because they didn't care.

"It's just unconscionable that we spend money on SOEs that just waste it and here we have something that's going to drive our country forward both in our social fabric and assist in our economy - and we don't give them resources," he said.