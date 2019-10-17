DA CEO Paul Boughey quits, denies he's headed for 'cushy party job'

Boughey's resignation comes amid rumours that “a soft landing” was being prepared for him in the form of a senior position in the DA-led city of Cape Town.

But Boughey has denied the rumour.

“No, I am not going to any DA role, in or out of government. I have been doing this for close to five years, and it's time to focus on my family,” he said.

In his resignation letter, Boughey said the DA was engaged in a process of “self-introspection”.

In the letter, Boughey described the DA results on May 8, in which it failed to grow support for the first time since its establishment, as “disappointing”.

He added that he was stepping aside to allow the incoming DA federal council chairperson and other party leaders space to map a new course for the party.

“The DA is going through an important phase of self-reflection, a necessary process in order to strengthen itself. I am always struck how much criticism the party and its leadership come under, when all too often so much of this critique is made blissfully unaware of how complex and important the DA and its cause is to South Africa,” Boughey wrote to DA structures.