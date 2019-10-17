Good Party: DA wants to redeploy CEO to cushy position in Cape Town

Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron has accused the DA of preparing a "soft landing" for its CEO, Paul Boughey.

Herron has confirmed that he wrote to Cape Town mayor Dan Plato, accusing the DA of planning to redeploy Boughey to the metropolis and create a top position for him.

The DA has, however, denied the allegation, saying it was "a rumour". Plato's spokesperson Greg Wagner, described it as a "misinformation campaign".

Herron, in the letter to Plato, claimed to have been made aware of DA's plans for Boughey by a "senior figure" within the DA. But Good was not going to allow DA's internal affairs to be managed at the expense of Cape Town ratepayers, he said.

"It has been brought to Good's attention that the DA is preparing to dismiss its CEO, Paul Boughey, in the nicest possible way, by creating a very comfortable, multimillion-rand position for him in the City of Cape Town," wrote Herron.

"I understand that a position is being created especially for him. This position is potentially that of deputy city manager, a position which does not exist, or a new position, which also does not exists, in your mayoral office.