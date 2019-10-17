POLL | Did Ronald Lamola promise Kanya Cekeshe more than he can deliver?

Criticism

Lamola's willingness to help Cekeshe was welcomed by the EFF. However, the DA criticised the move.

DA shadow justice minister Glynnis Breytenbach, according to EWN, said Lamola’s offer to assist Cekeshe undermined the justice system.

Retired Constitutional Court judge Albie Sachs said he was surprised by Lamola's promise.

In an interview on eNCA, Sachs said he found the minister's decision questionable.

“All I can say is it's very unusual for a minister of justice to actually say he supports a presidential pardon. He obviously has support in very high places.”

Backtracking

On Wednesday, TimesLIVE reported that Lamola backtracked, saying there would be no presidential pardon for Cekeshe

He said he was willing to help students who were involved in the protests. However, in Cekeshe's case, he might not be able to do so yet.

“I made it clear there is no blanket amnesty. Everyone must apply. We made the same offer to Kanya Cekeshe.

“He has since applied for leave to appeal, so any presidential pardon application cannot happen at this stage. We remain available to assist any of the Fees Must Fall protesters,” Lamola said.