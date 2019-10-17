POLL | Did Ronald Lamola promise Kanya Cekeshe more than he can deliver?

Politics

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola's support for convicted Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe has raised eyebrows.

This after Lamola took to social media earlier this week to say he would assist Cekeshe to obtain a presidential pardon, after his bail bid was denied.  

TimesLIVE reported that Cekeshe was sentenced to five years behind bars in December 2017.

He was arrested in 2016 and pleaded guilty to setting alight a police van during the Fees Must Fall protests.

Criticism 

Lamola's willingness to help Cekeshe was welcomed by the EFF. However, the DA criticised the move.

DA shadow justice minister Glynnis Breytenbach, according to EWN, said Lamola’s offer to assist Cekeshe undermined the justice system.

Retired Constitutional Court judge Albie Sachs said he was surprised by Lamola's promise.

In an interview on eNCA, Sachs said he found the minister's decision questionable.

“All I can say is it's very unusual for a minister of justice to actually say he supports a presidential pardon. He obviously has support in very high places.”

Backtracking 

On Wednesday, TimesLIVE reported that Lamola backtracked, saying there would be no presidential pardon for Cekeshe

He said he was willing to help students who were involved in the protests. However, in Cekeshe's case, he might not be able to do so yet.

“I made it clear there is no blanket amnesty. Everyone must apply. We made the same offer to Kanya Cekeshe.

“He has since applied for leave to appeal, so any presidential pardon application cannot happen at this stage. We remain available to assist any of the Fees Must Fall protesters,” Lamola said.

