We're sorry, says David Mabuza as load-shedding hits SA

Deputy President David Mabuza has apologised to South African businesses and students who have been hit by rolling blackouts.

The load-shedding started on Wednesday and continued throughout Thursday.

"When it comes to the current load-shedding, I think we must, on behalf of government, apologise to all businesses, students who could not write exams, for the inconvenience caused," he said during a question and answer session in the National Assembly on Thursday.

"We are looking at the problems that have affected Eskom and we want to assure South Africans that this problem will be attended to, and we will come back to normality," he added.

Opposition benches responded with shouts of "when?"