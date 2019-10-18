EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi trolls Pravin Gordhan with load-shedding song

While the return of load-shedding has been met with outrage in SA, the EFF's national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been having fun trolling public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and his team.

On Thursday Eskom announced that due to “protecting the power system from a total collapse or blackout”, stage 2 load-shedding would be implemented between 9:00 and 21:00 as an urgent measure to reduce at least 2,000MW from the power utility, TimesLIVE reported.

Wasting no time, Ndlozi took to Twitter to troll the embattled minister with a classic Joshua Doore spoof.

“You've got an uncle in the load-shedding business, Pravin Gordhan ... and Cyril [Ramaphosa].”

Listen to the hilarious tune below: