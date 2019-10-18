Politics

EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi trolls Pravin Gordhan with load-shedding song

18 October 2019 - 09:47 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi had a laugh at Pravin Gordhan's expense.
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi had a laugh at Pravin Gordhan's expense.
Image: Gallo images

While the return of load-shedding has been met with outrage in SA, the EFF's national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been having fun trolling public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and his team.

On Thursday Eskom announced that due to “protecting the power system from a total collapse or blackout”, stage 2 load-shedding would be implemented between 9:00 and 21:00 as an urgent measure to reduce at least 2,000MW from the power utility, TimesLIVE reported.

Wasting no time, Ndlozi took to Twitter to troll the embattled minister with a classic Joshua Doore spoof.

“You've got an uncle in the load-shedding business, Pravin Gordhan ... and Cyril [Ramaphosa].”

Listen to the hilarious tune below:

Load-shedding on Friday

TimesLIVE reported that Eskom’s acting CEO Jabu Mabuza said the power utility would implement stage one load-shedding on Friday, adding that he did not foresee the need for further power cuts thereafter.

Eskom on Friday, however, stated that from 12 noon on Friday, they would be forced to revert to stage 2 load-shedding, due to further issues at Medupi power station.

Reactions

The tune was met with mixed reactions... here is a snapshot of some of them.

On Instagram, user Melanie Burgers was quick to remind Ndlozi of his uncle who is, allegedly, in the cigarette business.

Screenshot of Melanier Burger's clap back
Screenshot of Melanier Burger's clap back
Image: screensot

Load-shedding returns to Mzansi!

Eskom on Wednesday announced that stage 2 load-shedding is likely to be implemented from 9am to 11pm.
News
2 days ago

Load-shedding a ‘last resort’, says apologetic Jabu Mabuza

Eskom’s acting CEO Jabu Mabuza on Thursday apologised to South Africa for two days of unexpected bouts of load-shedding.
News
15 hours ago

Herman Mashaba wants independent Kelvin power plant to help counter load-shedding

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba wants help to deal with load-shedding in his metro - and has turned to the independently operated Kelvin power ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Mmusi Maimane slams IRR for 'domestic worker' treatment, says he treats Zille ... Politics
  2. EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi trolls Pravin Gordhan with load-shedding song Politics
  3. Promises, shifting allegiances stir up DA race to replace Selfe Politics
  4. Call for probe into salaries of varsities' multimillionaire vice-chancellors Politics
  5. DA CEO Paul Boughey quits, denies he's headed for 'cushy party job' Politics

Latest Videos

Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
Watch the moment when Dros rapist Ninow is sentenced to life
X