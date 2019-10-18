Gwede Mantashe defends decision to add more coal-fired power stations

Energy minister Gwede Mantashe on Friday provided details on the 2019 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), the national long-term plan which sets out the electricity source mix for the future.

The plan was approved by the cabinet this week.

Mantashe said on Friday coal would continue to play a significant role in electricity generation as the country has the resource in abundance.

Mantashe said additional capacity to the energy mix as contained in the IRP 2019 for the period up to 2030 was 1,500MW from coal, 2,500 MW from hydro, 6,000MW from photovoltaic, 14,400MW from wind, 2,800MW from storage and 3,000MW from gas.

The Life After Coal campaign and Greenpeace Africa have expressed dismay at the continued reliance on coal-based electricity.

The organisations said the addition of 1,500MW of coal, 750MW in 2023 and 750MW in 2027 was in addition to another 500MW which was announced when the last draft of the IRP was made public last year.

The organisations said the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions must be prioritised if we are to have any hope of addressing the existential threat of climate change.