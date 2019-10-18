MPs slam Mogalakwena municipality's 'sabotage' during VBS investigations

Parliament's portfolio committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) on Friday said that its efforts to uncover how the VBS Mutual Bank scandal had affected the Mogalakwena municipality in Limpopo had been "sabotaged".

In a press statement, committee chair Faith Muthambi said members embarked on a four-day visit to the affected municipalities and found co-operation everywhere except in Mogalakwena.

"This has robbed the committee of the opportunity to interact with communities they represent and is a direct attack to the constitutional imperative of public participation.

"Furthermore, parliament's rules compel the National Assembly to facilitate public involvement in the legislative and other processes of the assembly and its committees," said Muthambi.