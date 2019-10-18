Shape up or ship out, Ramaphosa warns civil servants

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned government employees who do not want to work to step aside or be removed.

Ramaphosa was addressing a crowd at the launch of the district development model in eThekwini at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, north of Durban, on Friday.

"Those who are not prepared to act and implement must step aside. If you do not step aside you will be removed and replaced. I say that without a doubt because that is the only way we are going to move forward as a government," said the president.

The model is set to foster a better working relationship between government portfolios in order to fast-track development and help weed out corruption.

"It is going to be a fully integrated way of working. This model will also ensure that corruption ends and the thieves are caught. If we implement this district development model things will be done in the light and nothing will happen in the dark," Ramaphosa said.