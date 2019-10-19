Politics

Malema says best way to kill racists is to be happy and united in black success

19 October 2019 - 10:20 By Unathi Nkanjeni
EFF leader Julius Malema urged his supporters to overcome racists by proving their own success.
Image: MultimediaLIVE

EFF leader Julius Malema is not about to entertain VBS scandal allegations. Instead, he has called for “black unity” in his party and told his supporters to “kill racists” with “black success”.

However, his choice of video for his Twitter post, a poorly looking man dancing, sparked many reactions.

Malema and controversial posts

The party leader has found himself in many storms on social media for his controversial words.

In March, the FW de Klerk Foundation filed a complaint against Malema for his, “we are not calling for the slaughtering of white people” statement.

The SA Human Rights Commission found his statement “problematic” but believed it did not legally amount to hate speech.

Human Rights Commission sides with Malema in hate speech complaint by FW de Klerk Foundation

The SA Human Rights Commission has found that EFF leader Julius Malema's statement that "we are not calling for the slaughtering of white people" did ...
Politics
7 months ago

In September, the DA's former leader Tony Leon and DA Eastern Cape leader Athol Trollip flagged a Malema tweet after he used former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe's “the only white man you can trust is a dead white man” quote.

Twitter ruled that Malema's tweet was not a “violation of any Twitter rules”.  However, the SA Human Rights Commission said it was hate speech.

Twitter rules Malema's ‘only trust a dead white man’ Mugabe tribute not violent, despite outrage

Twitter has ruled that EFF leader Julius Malema's tweet containing quotes from late Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe was not a "violation of any ...
News
1 month ago

His “cutting the throat of whiteness” statement that the EFF's deputy leader Floyd Shivambu used recently as a clap back to the DA's Athol Trollip, saw social media buzzing.

Floyd Shivambu calls Athol Trollip 'racist' in heated spat

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivamba and the DA's federal chairperson, Athol Trollip, were embroiled in a heated spat on Thursday
Politics
2 weeks ago

