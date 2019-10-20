Politics

Big day for DA: Federal council votes for powerful chairperson post

20 October 2019 - 10:31 By Aphiwe Deklerk
The DA on Sunday will vote for the key position of federal council chair.
The DA on Sunday morning will vote in the hotly-contested battle for the powerful position of federal council chair.

Results are expected to be announced at midday at the council's meeting in Johannesburg.

The vote comes after a two-day meeting of the federal council, the DA’s highest decision-making body in between national congresses. The meeting is being held at the party’s head office in Bruma, Johannesburg.

Former party leader Helen Zille is up against current DA federal chairman, Athol Trollip, his deputy and former deputy chief whip, Mike Waters, and deputy chairperson of the federal council Thomas Walters.

