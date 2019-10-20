Big day for DA: Federal council votes for powerful chairperson post

This weekend has been billed as the fight for the soul of the DA after the presentation of an organisational review report by a panel led by former party strategist, Ryan Coetzee, and former leader Tony Leon.

The party has been debating the report since Saturday.

Among its recommendations are calls for current leader Mmusi Maimane to step down following a dismal performance in May's national and provincial election.

The Sunday Times reported that Maimane, during his opening speech on Saturday, told his detractors to leave the party if they continued to disagree with his vision.

Maimane’s detractors are not happy with the party’s political direction under his leadership, as they feel the DA has lost its liberalism.

In the same speech, Maimane again called for an early elective congress to help solve the party’s divisions.

He also called for the party to sit for its first ever policy conference, amid infighting over the direction the party should take.

Sunday's vote is crucial for Maimane’s survival. He is understood to support his long-time ally Trollip to take over from James Selfe, who announced in June he was stepping down this year.

But the election of Zille would make his life difficult, as the two former allies have since fallen out after the former Western Cape premier’s tweets about colonialism.