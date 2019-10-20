Politics

Helen Zille wins vote for top DA job

20 October 2019 - 12:22 By TimesLIVE
Helen Zille on Sunday won a key vote for the position of DA federal council chair.
Former DA leader Helen Zille on Sunday was named as the party's new federal council chair.

The vote was undertaken after a two-day meeting of the federal council in Johannesburg at the weekend. Zille replaces James Selfe, who announced in June he was stepping down this year.

She beat current DA federal chair Athol Trollip, his deputy and former deputy chief whip, Mike Waters, and deputy chair of the federal council Thomas Walters.

National SA spokesperson Solly Malatsi tweeted the outcome on Sunday shortly after 12.15pm.

This is a developing story.

