Politics

'No security' at 18 out of 19 public protector offices, parliament told

20 October 2019 - 11:45 By TimesLIVE
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. File picture.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. File picture.
Image: Esa Alexander

Only one of the public protector's 19 offices has security services, parliament's justice and correctional services portfolio committee was told on Friday.

Public protector Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane told the committee that only the head office in Pretoria had security in place. This had resulted in "several night-time break-ins" at the other 18 offices, and staff being robbed.

“These pose threats to [public protector] staff members, clients, assets and documents. Security in our offices is therefore key and important and requires immediate funding," Mkhwebane said, according to a portfolio committee media release.

Over the medium-term, resolving the security issue alone would cost R19.4m, Mkhwebane said.

The committee also heard that the public protector's office would need R110.9m more than its current allocation of about R320m to fulfil its mandate over the medium-term.

The committee was full of praise for Mkhwebane's office, commending it for having received an unqualified audit from the auditor-general. It also praised the office for meeting 72% of its target, which was a 22% improvement from the the 2017/18 financial year.

Committee chair Bulelani Magwanishe said: "Before, you also indicated you are technically insolvent. Now we have passed that. There has been serious improvement. Your office must be commended."

However, there were also concerns raised over how resignations in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 financial years left 33 positions vacant. Financial constraints mean these positions have not yet been filled.

"The number of critical positions PPSA requests funding for will amount to R49.7m over the [medium-term]," the committee statement read.

MORE

Public protector gets glowing report over financial health and management

The public protector's office has received a rave review from the auditor-general about the office's financial health and financial management.
News
1 week ago

Ipid officials challenge Mkhwebane's report, saying it's difficult to read

The report by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane regarding the appointment of Ipid deputy director Theresa Botha was 'riddled with factual ...
News
1 week ago

No evidence of money laundering in CR17 fund raising campaign: FIC

The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) did not find any evidence of money laundering in the bank accounts linked to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. BREAKING | Helen Zille wins vote for top DA job Politics
  2. 'No security' at 18 out of 19 public protector offices, parliament told Politics
  3. Big day for DA: Federal council votes for powerful chairperson post Politics
  4. Malema says best way to kill racists is to be happy and united in black success Politics
  5. Government boo-boo sees wrong version of energy plan published Politics

Latest Videos

VBS, ratings and Ramaphosa support: MP's grill David Mabuza
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X