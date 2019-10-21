Politics

ANC claims Herman Mashaba quit because of Johannesburg's finances

'He is a sore loser', says ANC regional spokesperson

21 October 2019 - 11:21 By Andisiwe Makinana
The ANC's Jolidee Matongo says Herman Mashaba is a sore loser.
The ANC's Jolidee Matongo says Herman Mashaba is a sore loser.
Image: Jolidee Matongo via Twitter

The ANC in the greater Johannesburg region on Monday said Herman Mashaba's resignation as mayor of Johannesburg and from the Democratic Alliance had very little to do with the weekend election of Helen Zille as the DA’s federal council chairperson.

"His resignation is informed by the dire financial crisis that he has plunged the city of Johannesburg into. He has over time been able to get away with lies about the financial affairs of the city," said ANC regional spokesperson Jolidee Matongo.

Matongo claimed Mashaba was running away from a "soon to be exposed truth" that the city is broke and may not be able to finance the day-to-day basic costs of paying staff salaries and providing water and electricity to Johannesburg residents.

Matongo labelled the outgoing mayor a sore loser, saying he was not a democrat.

"Just because he lost a battle in the party, he throws his toys out of the cot."

MORE

Herman Mashaba resigns as mayor of Johannesburg, says 'I will always choose the country ahead of the party'

Herman Mashaba has quit after three years as mayor of Johannesburg, signalling his belief that the Democratic Alliance intends to break up the ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Could the ANC take back Joburg after Herman Mashaba's resignation as mayor?

The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba might give the ANC another shot at trying to form a coalition to lead the city
Politics
50 minutes ago

ANC opens criminal case against Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba

The ANC in Johannesburg has launched a criminal case against the city's mayor, Herman Mashaba, and other officials over alleged irregularities in a ...
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. ANC claims Herman Mashaba quit because of Johannesburg's finances Politics
  2. Could the ANC take back Joburg after Herman Mashaba's resignation as mayor? Politics
  3. Herman Mashaba resigns as Joburg mayor, says 'not in my nature to wait to be ... Politics
  4. Lebogang Maile must ensure Mogale City establishes crucial committees, says DA Politics
  5. Malema and Ndlozi troll Athol Trollip after losing to Helen Zille Politics

Latest Videos

VBS, ratings and Ramaphosa support: MP's grill David Mabuza
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X