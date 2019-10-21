Politics

Could the ANC take back Joburg after Herman Mashaba's resignation as mayor?

21 October 2019 - 10:51 By ERNEST MABUZA
Outgoing Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.
Image: Sunday Times

The resignation of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba might give the ANC another shot at trying to form a coalition to lead the city.

This is the view of political analyst Ralph Mathekga, who said the mere mention of Mashaba's resignation brought into question the state of the DA’s coalition with other parties, including the EFF.

“Mashaba has put in personal effort to keep the coalition going. That coalition has significance for the Democratic Alliance, as it signifies the DA’s attempts to grow outside the Western Cape.

“If he leaves, the DA must make a new case for a growth strategy. The EFF might get out of the coalition with the DA, and this might affect Tshwane, too.”

