DA leaders require training to get past racial factions, advises review panel

There appeared to be two factions in this regard. “On the one hand, there are those who feel the party seeks to achieve diversity by promoting people on the basis of race and that this is contrary to the DA’s values. There is further concern among this group that some public representatives are increasingly mobilising on the basis of race in pursuit of their personal career objectives,” states the report.

“On the other hand, there are people who feel that too many in the DA fail to understand their experience, seek to exclude them from full participation in the life of the party and resist the need for diversity and redress.”

The report recommended that the party provides training on how to lead diverse groups of people in “emotionally charged environments”.

Promoting diversity in the party will not be an easy task, however.

“On the one hand, selecting or promoting people simply on the basis of their race or other demographic characteristics is a violation of the DA’s values; on the other hand, lists and caucuses that are not diverse undermine the DA’s claim to be a party for all South Africans,” states the report.