DA leadership stints must be limited to a decade, advises review panel

The DA review panel headed by Ryan Coetzee, who worked with former leader Tony Leon and businessman Michiel le Roux, has recommended that the official opposition limits leadership stints for its national and provincial leaders to a decade - and that former leaders take a five-year break before contesting for other positions.

This is contained in the panel's report following the party's fading election fortunes that saw it lose support in all nine provinces in the May 8 national polls for the first time in its history.

According to the report, the poor results among other things had been caused by a lack of "effective leadership".

Other than recommending that the federal chairperson, chief executive and leader of the party step down, the report said that going forward, leaders at national and provincial levels must serve for a maximum of a decade and take a five-year gap before vying for another position.