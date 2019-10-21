DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard cleared of unfair discrimination accusations

She added that it had been suggested that Nel laid charges against her so long after the lunch-hour meeting because he was trying to use the matter to mitigate against more than 15 charges against him by numerous staff members, an MP and an MPL. Kohler Barnard said the charges were for racism, sexism and other offences.

“The magistrate stated that he had wasted both the court's and my time, and instructed him to pay all costs ... for my attorney and my advocate for the five-day trial period,” she said.

Nel has consistently denied that he was facing charges in the DA. He parted ways with the party by “mutual agreement” a month after he laid the charges against Kohler Barnard.

He confirmed on Monday that magistrate Jerome Koeries dismissed his testimony - and that of his former colleagues who supported his version of events - because they “couldn't recall Kohler Barnard's comments verbatim”.

"He found that despite four people testifying to the contrary, her comments were not her own opinions but rather just her repeating what other people had said," said Nel.

"The important thing about today's verdict is that Koeries found the comment I alleged she made [was] not denied. He found that they didn't meet the requirements for discrimination as per Pepuda [the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act]."