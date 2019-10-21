DA's federal executive to meet urgently after Herman Mashaba's resignation

“To ensure political stability”, the DA's federal executive will urgently convene a meeting after the resignation of Herman Mashaba as Johannesburg mayor.

This is according to Solly Malatsi, DA national spokesperson, who said the party respected Mashaba's decision and wished him “all the best with his future endeavours”.

“The resignation of Mr Mashaba as mayor of Johannesburg does not signal an end to the DA’s commitment to the people of Johannesburg and South Africa.

“By any measure, the DA and its coalition partners have made significant progress in turning the city around, specifically in the areas of unlocking opportunities, stopping and acting against corruption and accelerating the delivery of quality services.

“The South African democratic project is not an easy one to advance, which means building a capable state, fighting for non-racialism, pushing for economic redress and inclusion through sustainable programmes, respect for the rule of law. We will not falter in our mission to bring real change to South Africa.”

Mashaba said he believed Helen Zille's return to DA party leadership at the weekend, as chairperson of the federal council, signalled an end to his pro-poor, multiparty coalition administration.

His announcement elicited mixed responses.