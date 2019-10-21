Politics

Fikile Mbalula to Mmusi Maimane: 'You are gone my chief, it's done'

21 October 2019 - 09:13 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula.
Image: Sunday Times

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has weighed in on Helen Zille's appointment as the DA's federal council chair, saying DA leader Mmusi Maimane's time is up.

On Sunday, Zille won the position after 155 party delegates voted for her at a federal council meeting at DA headquarters in Johannesburg.

DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi confirmed the news on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

TimesLIVE reported that Zille defeated DA federal chairperson Athol Trollip and MPs Mike Waters and Thomas Walters for the post.

She replaces James Selfe, who announced in June that he would be stepping down.

Selfe, who served as chair for 19 years, is set to head up the governance unit.

On social media, Mbalula said Zille's comeback was a “clear signal”.

“It's over mfundisi kuphelile,” he added.

