From staying in her lane to cleaning toilets: four things Helen Zille has promised to do in her new job

21 October 2019 - 11:53 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The DA's newly elected federal council chair, Helen Zille, said her job is to ensure 'things run smoothly'
Image: ALON SKUY

The DA's newly elected federal council chair, Helen Zille, has vowed to do things differently following her shock return to political power on Sunday.

Zille won the position after 155 party delegates voted for her at a federal council meeting at DA headquarters in Johannesburg.

Speaking after her election, here are four things Zille vowed to do:

Stay in her lane

“I will stay in my lane. This a job that co-ordinates the different structures, functions, systems and processes. My job is to ensure all those things run smoothly."

Not be the leader

“I will not be the leader. I will play a background role. I will stay in my lane. I will participate where it’s appropriate for me to do so. I respect and support the leader and [the entire] leadership."

Cleaning toilets

“People are worried that I won’t stay in my lane. The problem is many people have only seen me in a leadership position. But I have very often played behind-the-scenes roles. I can manage, and I can clean the toilets.”

Decent and professional to DA leader Mmusi Maimane

“Mmusi and I have always had good relations. It has always been cordial. We’ve been through some strained times, but we’ve really always been decent and professional.”

