Herman Mashaba resigns as mayor of Johannesburg, says 'I will always choose the country ahead of the party'

Herman Mashaba has quit after three years as mayor of Johannesburg, signalling his belief that the Democratic Alliance intends to break up the coalition that helped him land the job.

“The DA I signed up for is no longer the DA that emerged from the recent federal council meeting,” he told a news conference on Monday.

His resignation is from the city, and from the DA.

Mashaba's decision was sparked by Sunday's election of Helen Zille as the DA's federal council chairperson, a position second only to that of party leader Mmusi Maimane.

He accused the party of veering off leader Mmusi Maimane's vision of "one South Africa for all".

Mashaba said "as a patriot, I will always choose my country" ahead of the party.

Taking up the responsibility of mayor was never about a love for positions, he said, but rather was motivated by "the desire to get our city to work again, which is why I have always said if Joburg works, SA works".

The city's banner, which was mounted at 9.55am behind the podium from which he was set to speak, was removed at 10.04am, two minutes before Mashaba started his speech.

"It is not in my nature to wait for people to push me out. I have lived my life on my own terms, which is why I have called this press conference to announce my resignation from the DA effective from November 27, 2019," said Mashaba.

"It is on the the request of the DA leadership that I will hold off my resignation until this date to allow them the opportunity to find a new person for this position.

"By so doing I will no longer serve as DA councillor and therefore I am required to resign as mayor effective from the same date. I have given given this decision considerable thought."

Maimane, who attended the press conference, said he "respects the decision", although it was his wish for Mashaba to finish the term.

Mashaba slammed the DA, saying it had predetermined to collapse the coalition partnership it has with the EFF in Joburg.

He said the DA had long had a problem with his approach and leadership style as well as implementing EFF policies such as the insourcing of 7,000 workers. The DA, he added, had set out to frustrate him "for being pro-poor".

"I cannot reconcile myself with people who fail to realise that SA is more unequal now than was before 1994," said an emotional Mashaba.

"The DA has criticised and questioned my approach. They expected me to govern arrogantly, as if I had overwhelming majority. I have had to deal with people who don't want me to insource, which benefited 7,000 families, because it is not DA policy. Why don't they make it DA policy?"