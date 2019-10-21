IN FULL: Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba's resignation speech

The events of the past few months, and particularly this weekend, have required me to choose between my party and my country.

I have spent the past three years in government working tirelessly to rise above party politics in an attempt to unite a broad coalition. The events of this weekend have left me at a crossroads where I can no longer ignore the internal dynamics of the DA and the continued attempts to undermine my pro-poor agenda in the City of Johannesburg.

I am now in a position where I am forced to choose between my party and my country. As a patriot, I will always choose my country first.

While the papers will spend many hours writing up about who won and lost this weekend, the greatest loss belongs to the residents of Johannesburg, and those who saw these arrangements as a brighter future for our country. Our multiparty coalition in Johannesburg has achieved enormous feats in the past three years against all odds. Different political parties have put aside their differences and found common ground, in the interests of our residents. This was possible because local government is a space where ideology matters less than service delivery, and ultimately this is what our 5-million residents needed most.

I am also pleased to be leaving the city in a significantly healthier financial position. We ended the 2018/19 financial year with R5.3bn in cash reserves and a sinking fund valued at R2.7bn. This translates into 43 days’ worth of cash coverage. Double the 21.3 days we closed on in the previous financial year.

These significant reserves were not at the expense of service delivery, with the city spending 91.3% of its capital budget in the 2018/19 financial year.

I also believe that when the auditor-general releases his report at the end of November, this will result in improved audit outcomes for the city.

Our cutting back on frivolous expenditure through concerted austerity measures allowed us to increase the percentage of the capital budget spent on engineering infrastructure and housing from 58% in 2016 to 71% in 2019.

Arising from this, there has been a reduction of power outages in the homes of Johannesburg residents from 6.1 to 5.6 per household per annum. Our programme of water pipe replacements has reduced the numbers of leaks and bursts by over 4,000 per year, saving this precious commodity and reducing our losses. Over 900km of roads have been resurfaced, out of the 4,000km of roads that lay in poor and very poor conditions.

We have stabilised collapsing bridges, which posed enormous threats to motorists across our city; most notably with the M2 freeway, which will be reopened in the first week of November.

We have made major inroads into the billing crisis in Johannesburg, a problem that has existed for nearly 20 years. The number of queries every month has come down, the backlogs have been reduced and the average time to resolve queries has been halved.