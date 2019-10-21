Independent DA review flags 'indecisive' leadership by Maimane

An independent review of the DA has found party leader Mmusi Maimane wanting, with his “indecisive” leadership said to have caused deep divisions within the national caucus and confusion about the party’s ideological stance on various issues.

The assessment of the organisation was commissioned by Maimane himself after the party’s poor showing at this year’s general elections.

A panel - consisting of former party executive Ryan Coetzee, former leader Tony Leon and Capitec founder Michiel le Roux - conducted the review and penned a report, which was presented at the party’s federal council meeting over the weekend.

Its main findings are scathing of Maimane’s leadership, as well as that of the wider federal leadership. It says that the overwhelming views of those who made submissions to the panel were that Maimane, “while immensely talented, committed to the cause, hardworking and widely liked”, can also be “indecisive, inconsistent and conflict-averse”.