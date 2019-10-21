Politics

Phumzile van Damme rallies behind Maimane after Zille's election into new position

21 October 2019 - 13:22 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The DA's Phumzile van Damme has thrown her weight behind party leader Mmusi Maimane.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Jaco Marais

The DA's shadow communications minister, Phumzile van Damme, took to Twitter to make it clear Mmusi Maimane will remain the leader of the DA, despite speculation among the public that this will change.

The election of Helen Zille as the party's federal council chairperson on Sunday raised eyebrows among many South Africans who are of the view that her election into the position means a fall for Maimane as leader of the party.

Zille put her name forward for the position after James Selfe, who had occupied it for more than 19 years, announced in June this year that he would step down.  Desiree van der Walt, who oversaw the weekend election, declined to disclose the vote count but said the gap between Athol Trollip and Zille was narrow.

During her address shortly after her election, Zille promised to stay in her lane and ensure the smooth running of the party.

“I will stay in my lane. I am happy to do what the role requires of me, to stay in my position.”

