Phumzile van Damme rallies behind Maimane after Zille's election into new position

Zille put her name forward for the position after James Selfe, who had occupied it for more than 19 years, announced in June this year that he would step down. Desiree van der Walt, who oversaw the weekend election, declined to disclose the vote count but said the gap between Athol Trollip and Zille was narrow.

During her address shortly after her election, Zille promised to stay in her lane and ensure the smooth running of the party.

“I will stay in my lane. I am happy to do what the role requires of me, to stay in my position.”