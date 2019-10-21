Politics

Return of the mummy: This is how Zille plans to work with Mmusi

21 October 2019 - 06:16 By THABO MOKONE
Helen Zille and DA leader Mmusi Maimane. File photo.
Helen Zille and DA leader Mmusi Maimane. File photo.
Image: MOELETSI MABE

Helen Zille and Mmusi Maimane haven’t always seen eye to eye, but if the DA is to rebound after a dismal showing in this year’s election they are going to have to – and fast.

And Zille was full of assurances after making a startling return to political power on Sunday, insisting she would “stay in my lane”.

FOR MORE ON THIS ARTICLE, PLEASE VISIT TIMES SELECT.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Return of the mummy: This is how Zille plans to work with Mmusi Politics
  2. Herman Mashaba to resign as Joburg mayor, DA insiders confirm Politics
  3. Zille vows to 'stay in my lane' after winning vote for top DA job Politics
  4. 'No security' at 18 out of 19 public protector offices, parliament told Politics
  5. Big day for DA: Federal council votes for powerful chairperson post Politics

Latest Videos

VBS, ratings and Ramaphosa support: MP's grill David Mabuza
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X