WATCH | What the EFF is going on with the DA? Joburg coalition in jeopardy

The future of the Johannesburg coalition between the country's two main opposition parties, the EFF and the DA, is teetering on the edge.

Herman Mashaba resigned from his post as Johannesburg mayor on Monday, citing his unhappiness with the direction of the DA as a prevalent factor. During his tenure Mashaba often found support from the EFF.

His resignation comes a day after the announcement of Helen Zille as the DA's federal executive chair.

These events have left the coalition between the two parties in Johannesburg facing an uncertain future.