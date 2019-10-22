A tumultuous time for the opposition: five must-read DA stories

The latest events in the DA have been far more tumultuous than anyone could have expected.

Here are five must-read stories:

Zille's surprise announcement

Earlier this month, former DA national leader Helen Zille surprised her followers on social media when she announced her plan to compete for the position of federal council chairperson.

“After careful consideration and consultation, I have submitted nomination forms to contest the position of chair of the DA's federal council.

“SA cannot succeed unless the DA succeeds. I am prepared to work hard and to play my part in saving our democracy,” she said.