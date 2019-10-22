Politics

'I won't be joining any political party': Herman Mashaba shuts down rumours

22 October 2019 - 16:09 By Aphiwe Deklerk
Outgoing Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has dismissed speculation that he's about to join the EFF.
Image: Thulani Mbele/Sowetan

Outgoing Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says he will not be joining any political party after he quit the DA.

Mashaba shocked many when he announced he would resign from both the DA and his position as mayor following the election of Helen Zille as the chair of the federal council.

Many speculated that Mashaba may be joining Julius Malema’s EFF due to the close relationship he had with the party since his election.

But Mashaba has dismissed this speculation.

“I’ve noted speculation about my political future. I’d like to clarify that while I respect political parties I’ve worked with in [Johannesburg], I won’t be joining any political party.

“My interest is to serve the residents of Joburg to the best of my abilities until 27 [November] and then get some rest,” he said in a tweet on Tuesday.

This comes shortly after the opposition ANC asked that Johannesburg council speaker, Vasco da Gama, make Mashaba’s resignation letter public.

“While the caucus welcomes Mashaba’s resignation with great relief, we find it necessary to question the veracity of his notice of intent to vacate office.

“To this end, we request the speaker of council to make public Mashaba’s resignation letter in order to ascertain the authenticity of Mashaba’s announcement of his departure,” said Mogase.

He said they were asking for the release of the letter because Mashaba was a “known charlatan” who could easily revoke his declaration - as he had done before.

