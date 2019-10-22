IN QUOTES | Herman Mashaba's resignation speech: 'My pro-poor views have been ignored'

Herman Mashaba resigned as Johannesburg mayor on Monday. He cited Helen Zille's election as the DA's federal council chairperson as one of the reasons for his decision.

Before the announcement, Zille told eNCA on Monday that Mashaba had not spoken to her about his decision to resign. “I have learnt that he thinks that I have the power to terminate his mayoralty in Johannesburg. Now I don't have any such power at all. The power of the federal executive of the DA is not to walk to governance all over the country and to say what may or may not happen.”

Mashaba also lamented opposition he had received from party members who did not share his “pro-poor” views.

Here's his address in six quotes:

Zille is the problem

“The election of Helen Zille as federal council chairperson represents a victory for people in the DA who stand opposed to my beliefs and value system. I cannot reconcile myself with a group of people who believe that race is irrelevant in the discussion of inequality and poverty in SA in 2019.”

The poor are ignored

“I have stood in front of halls with upper-income Johannesburg residents who, without exception, understand the need to address the unsustainable inequality in our country. Despite this, some members of the DA caucus in Johannesburg have suggested that we prioritise the needs of suburban residents above providing dignity to those forgotten people who remain without basic services 25 years after the end of apartheid.”