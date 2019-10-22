Mmusi Maimane thanks Herman Mashaba: 'You are a hero to me'

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has expressed his gratitude to the outgoing Johannesburg mayor for his services to the DA and the residents of the city.

“It’s been my greatest honour to serve and work with this incredible South African Herman Mashaba.

“Our paths have crossed for a reason and a purpose and we shall never surrender that purpose.

“This is painful for me. We want the DA to be a party for all South Africans ... But I accept Herman Mashaba’s resignation,” said Maimane.

This comes after Mashaba threw in the towel on Monday after Helen Zille was appointed as the chairperson of the party's federal council.

TimesLIVE reported that Mashaba announced his resignation in a press conference on Monday morning, citing that “The DA I signed up to, is no longer the DA that has emerged out of this weekend’s federal council.”