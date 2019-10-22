Politics

Mmusi Maimane thanks Herman Mashaba: 'You are a hero to me'

22 October 2019 - 11:45 By Unathi Nkanjeni

Herman Mashaba has resigned as the mayor of Johannesburg on October 21 2019. His resignation comes after former DA leader Helen Zille was elected as the party's new federal council chairperson.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has expressed his gratitude to the outgoing Johannesburg mayor for his services to the DA and the residents of the city.

“It’s been my greatest honour to serve and work with this incredible South African Herman Mashaba.

“Our paths have crossed for a reason and a purpose and we shall never surrender that purpose.

“This is painful for me. We want the DA to be a party for all South Africans ... But I accept Herman Mashaba’s resignation,” said Maimane.

This comes after Mashaba threw in the towel on Monday after Helen Zille was appointed as the chairperson of the party's federal council.

TimesLIVE reported that Mashaba announced his resignation in a press conference on Monday morning, citing that “The DA I signed up to, is no longer the DA that has emerged out of this weekend’s federal council.”

Speaking on the work Mashaba has done as mayor, Maimane said it had been “extraordinary”.

“When I look at the figures in the city of Johannesburg and I realise that they are the highest they have ever been, you know that your work has been extraordinary for the people of this country

“To my friend and colleague, I want to thank you not only for being a resident of Johannesburg but I want to thank you for being a fellow South African.

“Thank you for always driving the ambition to serve our country and serve our people. You are a hero to me,” said Maimane.

Reactions

Mashaba's resignations raised a lot of speculations as some social media users anticipated more resignations. Others thanked him for his dedication to his job.

Here is a snapshot of the reactions:

