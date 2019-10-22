Mmusi Maimane thanks Herman Mashaba: 'You are a hero to me'
Herman Mashaba has resigned as the mayor of Johannesburg on October 21 2019. His resignation comes after former DA leader Helen Zille was elected as the party's new federal council chairperson.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has expressed his gratitude to the outgoing Johannesburg mayor for his services to the DA and the residents of the city.
“It’s been my greatest honour to serve and work with this incredible South African Herman Mashaba.
“Our paths have crossed for a reason and a purpose and we shall never surrender that purpose.
“This is painful for me. We want the DA to be a party for all South Africans ... But I accept Herman Mashaba’s resignation,” said Maimane.
This comes after Mashaba threw in the towel on Monday after Helen Zille was appointed as the chairperson of the party's federal council.
TimesLIVE reported that Mashaba announced his resignation in a press conference on Monday morning, citing that “The DA I signed up to, is no longer the DA that has emerged out of this weekend’s federal council.”
📣 PART ONE: I am gravely concerned that the DA I signed up to, is no longer the DA that has emerged out of this weekend’s Federal Council. pic.twitter.com/ybjU26Byp6— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) October 21, 2019
Speaking on the work Mashaba has done as mayor, Maimane said it had been “extraordinary”.
“When I look at the figures in the city of Johannesburg and I realise that they are the highest they have ever been, you know that your work has been extraordinary for the people of this country
“To my friend and colleague, I want to thank you not only for being a resident of Johannesburg but I want to thank you for being a fellow South African.
“Thank you for always driving the ambition to serve our country and serve our people. You are a hero to me,” said Maimane.
Reactions
Mashaba's resignations raised a lot of speculations as some social media users anticipated more resignations. Others thanked him for his dedication to his job.
Here is a snapshot of the reactions:
If #HermanMashaba was to start a political party, not only will I vote for it but I'll be a card carrying member. He us prencipled and consistent. Problem is he is now playing for the wrong team the racist #DA#DAFedCo— Pitso N Mangoro (@pitsonm) October 21, 2019
This morning Herman Mashaba will show SA what principle and values really are. To him, it’s not about keeping silent for position or title - it’s about standing up for what he believes. Respect to him for that. #HermanMashaba— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) October 21, 2019
Mmusi to #HermanMashaba You're a hero, you're my hero✊🏿 My interpretation:you did what some of us wouldn't dare to do.— Afrika First (@ramoroaswi) October 21, 2019
If "Thuma Mina" was a person it would be #HermanMashaba 👌🙌a job well done to this mayor pic.twitter.com/Yvqp65kieg— yoliswa (@Yoliswaxo) October 21, 2019