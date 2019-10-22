What the what?! Herman Mashaba is Mmusi Maimane's hero?!

The theatre of the absurd - that is how one political analyst summarised the latest developments in the Democratic Alliance, with Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba quitting his job in protest against Helen Zille’s election as the DA’s new federal.

But that’s not the only absurd part.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane was by Mashaba’s side at the announcement. He even told the outgoing mayor: “You are my hero,” at the “I quit” press conference where Mashaba also criticised the political party he called home for several years.

He said one of the reasons for his resignation was Zille’s election, which was more than enough to convince him the DA had taken the wrong turn.

Fakir said it was incomprehensible that Maimane would shower Mashaba with praise at the same event where the latter rubbished the party he leads.

