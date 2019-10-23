Politics

ANC top six are not robots, we cannot always agree: Jessie Duarte

23 October 2019 - 17:37 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has dismissed claims of disunity within the top six.
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has dismissed claims of disunity within the top six.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Peter Mogaki

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has slammed the "narrative" about the party's top six leaders not being united.

Duarte said the "persisting narrative" could not be further from the truth, adding that holding different views did not mean division.

She was addressing an ANC briefing on Wednesday to launch a campaign to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the watershed Morogoro conference in 1969.

The campaign kicks off on Thursday evening in Ekurhuleni with a lecture by ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile. ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver a memorial lecture on Sunday to "celebrate the importance of what happened 50 years ago," according to Duarte. 

Ace Magashule dividing students for his presidential ambitions, ANC told

The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) wants the ANC to reprimand its secretary-general Ace Magashule over his alleged participation in the ...
Politics
1 week ago

Themed "walking in the footsteps of OR Tambo", Duarte said the event would assist the party to strengthen its renewal and unity project. She maintained that the governing party was more united than ever.

"We work together well as the top six of the ANC, but we are not robots and there are no six people who will always think the same every day. But we are guided by conference resolutions and policies and that is the central issue," she said.

"There is a narrative that talks to the fact that the ANC is not united, that says we have a Cyril Ramaphosa camp and [an] Ace Magashule camp. We say there is one ANC. There may be [a] difference of views, but we cannot ride on that narrative on a daily basis.

"We have policy on the Reserve Bank and whether or not people have views that might differ on the policy does not change the policy which remains. We encourage differing views because it does not mean there is disunity. We look [at] it as healthy debate."  

Duarte also touched on an ANC review of how the party selects and elects its members to positions of leadership, both in the government and the party. She said this was a work in progress, lauding the party in KwaZulu-Natal for having already reviewed all of its municipalities.

She added that the ANC is gravely concerned about private business wrestling power from elected officials deployed in the government by the ruling party.

"What is being problematic is when it becomes clear that the direction that a particular councillor or MP of the ANC is lobbying on behalf of a particular business. We are beginning to say we cannot go on like this," she said.

"Local government has to focus its attention on service delivery and it must happen fast." 

READ MORE:

Could the ANC take back Joburg after Herman Mashaba's resignation as mayor?

The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba might give the ANC another shot at trying to form a coalition to lead the city
Politics
2 days ago

From service delivery to the economy - five quotes from Deputy President David Mabuza's Q&A session

Deputy President David Mabuza on Thursday gave oral replies to members of parliament during a question and answer session.
Politics
5 days ago

Mdumiseni Ntuli: Thabo Mbeki’s kind of cadre

Thabo Mbeki dreamt of a ‘new cadre’, the sort of ANC member who would keep faith with the party’s founding values and objectives. That dream cost him ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Most read

  1. BREAKING | DA leader Mmusi Maimane quits Politics
  2. ANC top six are not robots, we cannot always agree: Jessie Duarte Politics
  3. Transparency, Mashaba and Maimane: Five quotes from Helen Zille Politics
  4. WATCH LIVE | DA's Mmusi Maimane addresses media amid resignation rumours Politics
  5. 'If Mmusi goes, I go' - DA federal chair Athol Trollip throws party into crisis Politics

Latest Videos

Ndlozi has DD Mabuza stuttering about the industrial revolution
Playgrounds turned into battlefields: Are school kids becoming more violent?
X