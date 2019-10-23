Politics

DA leader Mmusi Maimane quits

23 October 2019 - 17:38 By TIMESLIVE
Mmusi Maimane, elected leader of the DA in May 2015, resigned on October 23 2019.
Mmusi Maimane, elected leader of the DA in May 2015, resigned on October 23 2019.
Image: Gallo Images

Mmusi Maimane on Wednesday resigned as leader of the DA, after the return of his predecessor Helen Zille to the second-most senior post in the party in a bid to salvage lost support.

"I've fundamentally believed... the DA needed to be a home, a place for all South Africans," he told reporters.

Maimane said it was known that the DA had historically been a minority party.

"However, this needed to change and it required deliberate action."

He said he "truly enjoyed" campaigning for the DA and worked hard to restore the dignity of the poor. 

He was proud of cementing "diversity" as one of the DA's core values. 

"We fought many battles... I want to say I fought many battles, even with Helen Zille... we certainly maintained respect," said Maimane, as Zille, wearing a grave expression, stood against a wall behind him.

"However, the past few months, it's become more and more clear... there are a few in the DA who do not see eye to eye with me."

Over these months, there had been a "consistent and coordinated attack" against him and his family, said Maimane.

"There does come a time when leaders need to step back... I've spent the last few days doing exactly that...

"Therefore it is with great sadness... I will today step down as leader of the DA."

The announcement has been widely anticipated after Maimane supported Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba at a news conference on Monday, at which the former businessman cited Zille's election as chair of the federal council as his decision for quitting.

Maimane swept into the post amid high expectations in May 2015, becoming the party's first black leader.

But his grip on power weakened after the May 2019 general elections, when the DA shed about 400,000 votes to the ANC and Freedom Front Plus. It continued to lose support in subsequent by-elections.

A review of the party's performance in the elections - commissioned by Maimane - recommended that the DA go to an early congress in 2020 as opposed to the original 2021, during which new leaders would be elected.

Return of the mummy: This is how Zille plans to work with Mmusi

Helen Zille and Mmusi Maimane haven’t always seen eye to eye, but if the DA is to rebound after a dismal showing in this year’s election they are ...
Politics
2 days ago

The review panel said "indecisive" leadership had caused deep divisions within the national caucus and confusion about the party's ideological stance on various issues.

"The overwhelming view of those who made submissions or with whom we held discussions is that the party leader [Maimane], while immensely talented, committed to the cause, hardworking and widely liked, can be indecisive, inconsistent and conflict averse," the panel said.

When Maimane was elected four years ago, the Soweto-born politician said in his maiden speech: "Here in this party there will be no room for those who seek to divide, or those who want to mobilise on the basis of race."

He said the DA would remain strong even if "we disagree with each other" because it was a party built on a strong foundation of shared values. "That's what makes us different from other parties."

He pledged the DA was going to work hard to fight the "real enemies" – unemployment, poverty and inequality.

Political commentators advised Maimane to consolidate his position in the party before venturing outwards.

Political analyst Andre Duvenhage of North West University was one of those who recommended to Maimane back then that his strategy should be to "consolidate from the inside and then move to convince South Africans of his vision".

MORE

Independent DA review flags 'indecisive' leadership by Maimane

An independent review of the DA has found party leader Mmusi Maimane wanting, with his “indecisive” leadership said to have caused deep divisions ...
Politics
1 day ago

What the what?! Herman Mashaba is Mmusi Maimane's hero?!

The theatre of the absurd - that is how one political analyst summarised the latest developments in the Democratic Alliance, with Joburg mayor Herman ...
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | Herman Mashaba resigns as mayor of Johannesburg, says 'I will always choose the country ahead of the party'

Herman Mashaba has quit after three years as mayor of Johannesburg, signalling his belief that the Democratic Alliance intends to break up the ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. BREAKING | DA leader Mmusi Maimane quits Politics
  2. ANC top six are not robots, we cannot always agree: Jessie Duarte Politics
  3. Transparency, Mashaba and Maimane: Five quotes from Helen Zille Politics
  4. WATCH LIVE | DA's Mmusi Maimane addresses media amid resignation rumours Politics
  5. 'If Mmusi goes, I go' - DA federal chair Athol Trollip throws party into crisis Politics

Latest Videos

Ndlozi has DD Mabuza stuttering about the industrial revolution
Playgrounds turned into battlefields: Are school kids becoming more violent?
X