'If Mmusi goes, I go' - DA federal chair Athol Trollip throws party into crisis

DA federal chairperson Athol Trollip is said to have thrown the DA into further turmoil when he offered to resign from his position on Wednesday in support of embattled party leader Mmusi Maimane.

This explains why a highly anticipated press conference, at which Maimane was widely expected to announce his resignation, was postponed twice on Wednesday for unexplained reasons.

According to well-placed sources in the DA, Trollip told the federal executive committee meeting in Johannesburg that he was ready to step down along with Maimane.

Sources said the federal executive meeting, chaired by Helen Zille, had to continue longer than scheduled as the leaders were forced to persuade the party's top office bearers to reconsider.