Politics

WATCH | DA federal chair Athol Trollip quits

23 October 2019 - 17:55 By TimesLive

The Democratic Alliance was dealt a severe blow on Wednesday October 23 2019 as leader Mmusi Maimane and federal chair Athol Trollip stepped down from their respective positions in the party. This follows the resignation of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, who resigned on Monday October 21.

DA federal chairperson Athol Trollip resigned on Wednesday, minutes after DA leader Mmusi Maimane announced he would quit the party.

"As chairman of this party, I think it is fitting that I also take responsibility," he said, referring to the party's poor performance in the last general elections. 

"I fully believe that the Democratic Alliance is worthwhile and that is why I have given so much to this party," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"I realised this weekend it is probably my time to go... and that is not easy for someone with my age and my complexion... and my hairstyle," he joked.

On a more serious note, he said: "The ANC has neglected South Africans...

"South Africans deserve good governance... don't turn your backs on the Democratic Alliance," said Trollip.

Mmusi Maimane and Trollip are long-time political allies and the two are said to be unhappy about Zille's return to the DA's top leadership structures.

In terms of the DA's constitution, Trollip was next in line to take over the reins on an interim basis if Maimane had to go.

MORE

WATCH | DA leader Mmusi Maimane quits

Mmusi Maimane has resigned as leader of the DA, after the return of his predecessor Helen Zille to the second-most senior post in the party in a bid ...
Politics
2 hours ago

'If Mmusi goes, I go' - DA federal chair Athol Trollip throws party into crisis

DA meeting drags on as party leaders try to persuade Maimane and Trollip not to go.
Politics
3 hours ago

Load of bull followed by more silliness - watching the DA implode

Douglas Gibson’s self-pitying whine about racism wasn’t much sillier than most of the stuff coming out of the Democratic Alliance this week.
Ideas
12 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'I told you so', Patricia de Lille tells Mmusi Maimane after resignation Politics
  2. Going, going, gone: A timeline of Mmusi Maimane's troubles Politics
  3. A leaderless DA: 'We are taking legal advice', says Helen Zille Politics
  4. WATCH | DA federal chair Athol Trollip quits Politics
  5. WATCH | DA leader Mmusi Maimane quits Politics

Latest Videos

DA ‘double-whammy’: Maimane and Trollip resign
DA ‘double-whammy’: Maimane and Trollip resign
X