WATCH | DA federal chair Athol Trollip quits

DA federal chairperson Athol Trollip resigned on Wednesday, minutes after DA leader Mmusi Maimane announced he would quit the party.

"As chairman of this party, I think it is fitting that I also take responsibility," he said, referring to the party's poor performance in the last general elections.

"I fully believe that the Democratic Alliance is worthwhile and that is why I have given so much to this party," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"I realised this weekend it is probably my time to go... and that is not easy for someone with my age and my complexion... and my hairstyle," he joked.

On a more serious note, he said: "The ANC has neglected South Africans...

"South Africans deserve good governance... don't turn your backs on the Democratic Alliance," said Trollip.

Mmusi Maimane and Trollip are long-time political allies and the two are said to be unhappy about Zille's return to the DA's top leadership structures.

In terms of the DA's constitution, Trollip was next in line to take over the reins on an interim basis if Maimane had to go.