Justice minister urged to probe SIU boss Andy Mothibi for 'abuse of power'
Parliament wants justice minister Ronald Lamola to probe Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head advocate Andy Mothibi for alleged abuse of power and using the institution's resources to "conceal sexual harassment tendencies".
ANC MP Bulelani Magwanishe, chairperson of the justice committee, said on Wednesday that he would ask Lamola to institute an investigation into Mothibi after he received a complaint from an SIU staff member.
Magwanishe said the matter was so serious that they wanted Lamola to present them with a report on it at the beginning of next year.
“We will inform the minister that the matter is very urgent and that there should be an expeditious investigation. Furthermore, we would require a report on this matter when we return to parliament early in the new year,” said Magwanishe.
Magwanishe said they had received a letter of complaint about Mothibi's management style.
The complaint made allegations of "gross abuse of power and abuse of SIU resources ... to conceal sexual harassment tendencies and the victimisation of women employees," he said.
"The SIU is very important in the fight against corruption and we cannot allow it to be destabilised," he added.
Lamola’s spokesman Chrispin Phiri confirmed that they were looking into complaints against Mothibi.
"We can confirm that the minister has informed advocate Mothibi of the allegations against him and has requested him to respond," he said.